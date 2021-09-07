Cricket
RISE Worldwide, Abu Dhabi T10 League sign deal

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on September 7, 2021 | Last updated on September 7, 2021 at 12.14 am
Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the T10 League this year. (KT file)

RISE Worldwide will be Abu Dhabi T10 League's exclusive partner


Ten Sports Management has awarded RISE Worldwide a multi-layered and multi-year mandate for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10.

RISE Worldwide, India’s sports first company, will be the exclusive partner to the Abu Dhabi T10 — for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships.

“We are excited to have been presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the unique and exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League. RISE Worldwide has the expertise and the proficiency in offering a wholesome experience,” said Nikhil Bardia, Head — Sponsorship and Talent, RISE Worldwide.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 said: “The Abu Dhabi T10 today is one of the most-watched tournaments in the world. The T10 format has struck a chord with all cricket fans globally and therefore it is imperative for us to have the best strategic partners on board throughout all facets of the business."




