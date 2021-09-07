RISE Worldwide, Abu Dhabi T10 League sign deal
RISE Worldwide will be Abu Dhabi T10 League's exclusive partner
Ten Sports Management has awarded RISE Worldwide a multi-layered and multi-year mandate for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10.
RISE Worldwide, India’s sports first company, will be the exclusive partner to the Abu Dhabi T10 — for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships.
“We are excited to have been presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the unique and exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League. RISE Worldwide has the expertise and the proficiency in offering a wholesome experience,” said Nikhil Bardia, Head — Sponsorship and Talent, RISE Worldwide.
Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 said: “The Abu Dhabi T10 today is one of the most-watched tournaments in the world. The T10 format has struck a chord with all cricket fans globally and therefore it is imperative for us to have the best strategic partners on board throughout all facets of the business."
