PSL players await clearance to board flight to Abu Dhabi

The PCB is trying its best to get all participants in Abu Dhabi in time

Pakistan Super League players were not allowed to board commercial flights for Abu Dhabi via Doha on Sunday. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, all cricketers were denied from boarding the flights because they didn’t have the required clearances. According to a report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted to put players in commercial flights nullifying the Covid-19 protocols in a last-minute decision. According to a PCB statement, arrangements have been made to move the players to their respective homes.

PCB Director — Commercial and HBL PSL 6 head Babar Hamid: “We regret the inconvenience that has been caused to some players and officials, but these have been due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected challenges.

The PCB is working hand in glove with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board, and trying its best to get all participants in Abu Dhabi in time so that we can hold the remaining tournament.” — Agencies