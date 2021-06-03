- EVENTS
PSL 2021: Lahore to face Islamabad in first match on June 9
There will be six double-headers – five of them during the preliminary round
The first Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on June 9 in Abu Dhabi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.
Lahore Qalandars will take on the Islamabad United in the first match when the league resumes on June 9.
There will be six double-headers – five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on 21 June, when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. These matches will start at 1700 UAE time and 2200 UAE time, respectively, while the single-headers will begin at 2000 UAE time (2100 PKT time).
United and Qalandars resumed training on Wednesday evening, while the other four sides will start training from Thursday. Players and player support personnel, who have completed the mandatory seven-day room isolation and returned three negative tests, are allowed to integrate with their sides and participate in training sessions.
To make this schedule work in the best interest of the event, players, commercial partners and franchises, the PCB, in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has agreed to delay the departure of the Pakistan men’s side’s players and players support personnel from Abu Dhabi to June 25.
The side will arrive on Manchester from where they will be transported to Derby for the mandatory room isolation period and training session. The side will move to Cardiff on 6 July where the first One-Day International will be played on 8 July.
Revised HBL PSL 6 match schedule (all matches at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Single matches to start at 2000 UAE time; double-headers to start at 1700 UAE time and 2200 UAE time, respectively):
3-8 June - Practice
9 June - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
10 June - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
11 June - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
12 June - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
13 June - Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars; Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
14 June - Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
15 June - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
16 June - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators
17 June - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
18 June - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
19 June - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
20 June - Practice
21 Jun - Qualifier (1 v 2); Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
22 Jun - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
23 June – Rest/practice
24 Jun – Final
