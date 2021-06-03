PSL 2021: Islamabad, Lahore attend training sessions in Abu Dhabi

The PSL is likely to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 7

Having completed their quarantine period, the Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars became the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams to hold training sessions ahead of the resumption of the league in Abu Dhabi.

The PSL 2021, which was suspended after just 14 matches in March due to multiple Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble in Pakistan, is likely to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 7.

While all the six teams have arrived in the UAE capital for the tournament, Islamabad and Lahore were the first two teams to have completed their mandatory quarantine period.

The PSL on Wednesday night shared images of the players from the two teams attending training sessions at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, which will host the remaining 20 matches of the premier T20 event.

Karachi Kings, the defending champions, were occupying the top spot on net run rate, with four teams – Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars being the other three teams – earning six points each when the league was suspended in March.