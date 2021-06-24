PSL 2021: Haider, Umaid suspended from today's final for bio-secure breach

Haider Ali has also been withdrawn from England and West Indies tours

Peshawar Zalmi suffered a big blow before the start of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Multan Sultans on Thursday as Haider Ali and Umaid Asif were suspended from the title decider due to bio-secure breach.

The two players admitted to charges of violating the HBL PSL 6 Health and Safety Protocols by meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and also failing to maintain the prescribed social distancing.

The incident happened on Wednesday and the decision was made early Thursday morning by the Tournament Covid-19 Management panel comprising Salman Naseer, PCB, Chief Operating Officer, and Babar Hamid, Director, Commercial, and HBL PSL 6 head.

"The two cricketers were found not to have interacted with any other squad members at any time after the incident and have been placed in room isolation," PCB said in a statement.

Haider Ali has also been withdrawn from the England and West Indies tours.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with captain Babar Azam and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, has named Sohaib Maqsood as Haider Ali’s replacement for the two tours on which Pakistan will play three ODIs and eight T20Is, apart from two Tests in Jamaica.

Sohaib has represented Pakistan in 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is, with his last T20I appearance coming against New Zealand in Hamilton in January, 2016.