Players audition for WTC final as Team India play intra-squad match in Southampton
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18
With just seven days to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the summit clash against New Zealand.
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.
As part of their preparation, Team India are currently playing an intra-squad match to get into the groove ahead of the WTC final.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday shared a couple of pictures from the set-up in which players were seen toiling hard while playing the match.
“Snapshots from the first session of our intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton,” BCCI tweeted.
Virat Kohli and boys’ preparations are in full swing for the WTC final. The BCCI had earlier on Thursday shared a glimpse from the 'high intensity' training session of Team India.
-
Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan apologises for boorish on-field...
The star Bangladesh all-rounder apologised on social media after the... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Spain players vaccinated three days...
Spain start against Sweden in Group E on Monday night READ MORE
-
Cricket
Humbled to lead my country: Shikhar Dhawan
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan’s deputy READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rajasthan Royals owner leads Covid-19 fundraiser...
The aim of the event is to raise funds for Covid related initiatives READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Free Covid jab for those with expired...
Any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to... READ MORE
-
Dubai-based businessman announces Covid fund for...
Indian businessman Ravi Pillai said part of the fund will be handed... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Nine countries from where passengers can't...
Emirates and Etihad Airways have suspended flights between the UAE... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan Budget: Live updates
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents PTI govt's FY2021-22 budget READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version