Players audition for WTC final as Team India play intra-squad match in Southampton

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18

With just seven days to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the summit clash against New Zealand.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

As part of their preparation, Team India are currently playing an intra-squad match to get into the groove ahead of the WTC final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday shared a couple of pictures from the set-up in which players were seen toiling hard while playing the match.

“Snapshots from the first session of our intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton,” BCCI tweeted.

Virat Kohli and boys’ preparations are in full swing for the WTC final. The BCCI had earlier on Thursday shared a glimpse from the 'high intensity' training session of Team India.