Pitch invader arrested on suspicion of assault after Bairstow collision
He had also broken through security barriers and run on to the pitch during the previous two Tests
A man who invaded the pitch in the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval on Friday has run into trouble with the authorities after he was arrested on suspicion of assault for colliding with batsman Jonny Bairstow.
The man, identified as YouTuber Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis by British media, ran in to bowl at England’s Ollie Pope when he crashed into non-striker Bairstow before being led away by security staff.
He had also broken through security barriers and run on to the pitch during the previous two Tests and the latest breach prompted India skipper Virat Kohli to have a serious chat with on-field umpires.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to British media.
In the second Test at Lord’s the man invaded the pitch dressed in an India kit while in the third match at Leeds, he came out all padded up.
Several people on social media, including former India batsman Wasim Jaffer and commentator Harsha Bhogle, were left unimpressed by the prankster’s antics and the security arrangements at the venues.
“A few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot,” Bhogle tweeted.
The ECB said that any pitch invasion was “completely unacceptable” in a statement to British media.
“The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff,” the cricket body added.
“The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation.”
-
Cricket
Woakes and Pope earn England handy lead against...
India were 43-0 in their second innings at stumps, a deficit of 56... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Suranji hails Alaryani after UAE shooter hits the ...
Alaryani's gold came after Mohamed Al Hammadi won a bronze in the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Rajasthan Royals Academy want to...
The Royals have now launched their second UAE academy at the Malek... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh earn four-run victory over New Zealand ...
Bangladesh have taken a 2-0 lead in T20 series READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12...
The second prize winner walked away with Dh1 million. READ MORE
-
News
No on-arrival Covid test for passengers from 3...
Emirates airline says on arrival PCR tests will not be required for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors in...
Qatari technicians in Kabul examine security and operational aspects... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed visits evacuees at Emirates...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince briefed about the support being provided to... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul