Pakistan's 'world class' Abbas takes six wickets in English county game
Abbas struck twice in two balls in his first over to dismiss Holden and Nick Gubbins
Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas took six wickets for just 11 runs, including a hat-trick, on Friday to leave Hampshire on course for victory over Middlesex in England’s County Championship.
After Hampshire had made 319 in their first innings on the second day of four at Southampton, it was not long before new-ball bowler Abbas struck on his way to remarkable figures of 6-11 in 11 overs as Middlesex slumped to 79 all out.
“It’s a great day for me,” Abbas told BBC Radio Solent after stumps.
“I took two wickets and before I bowled for my third wicket I realised Ramadan is going on and that is lucky for us and Friday is a day that is lucky for me.”
Middlesex opener Max Holden added: “Mohammad Abbas is a world-class bowler, but there’s no excuses for getting bowled out for 79 on that wicket.”
Hampshire captain James Vince opted against enforcing the follow-on and at stumps the hosts were 204-2 in their second innings-- a huge lead of 444 runs, with Ian Holland 90 not out and Sam Northeast unbeaten on 99.
Abbas, renowned for being especially accurate in the kind of early season conditions in England that often aid seam bowling, struck twice in two balls in his first over to dismiss Holden and Nick Gubbins.
The 31-year-old then completed his maiden first-class hat-trick with the first delivery of his second over when Middlesex captain Steve Eskinazi fell for a duck edging to wicketkeeper Lewis McManus.
Abbas then had both Robbie White and Martin Andersson lbw for nought apiece.
At that stage Middlesex were 14-5, with Abbas having taken all the wickets to fall.
Sam Robson became Abbas’ sixth victim when caught behind for 18 as Hampshire looked to maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship season after an opening win over Leicestershire.
