Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20 World Cup place
The Sussex left-arm quick will also have a chance to make his case in the inaugural edition of the Hundred
England captain Eoin Morgan believes the “outstanding” Tymal Mills can force his way into the squad for October’s Twenty20 World Cup where there are only currently “half a dozen guys nailed down” so far.
Fast bowler Mills, a T20 specialist owing to a congenital back condition, is making something of a comeback after injuries that have interrupted his career since his last England appearance in February 2017.
The Sussex left-arm quick, who can top speeds of 90 mph, will also have a chance to make his case in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, where the 28-year-old will be representing Southern Brave.
“If everybody was fit, I don’t think there are many nailed down,” said Morgan, speaking after England’s 3-0 T20 series win over Sri Lanka, completed in Southampton on Saturday.
“There’s probably half a dozen guys nailed down. There’s a significant period of time.
“There are guys playing in the Hundred like Tymal Mills who could easily present a case.”
Morgan, England’s captain when they won the 2019 50-over World Cup, added: “He is an outstanding bowler, and we’ve always been in communication with him, wanting him to get fit, play as much cricket as possible, and leave him alone until the World Cup comes.
“Playing for Sussex, given the journey that he’s been on, on a regular basis, is way better for him than trying to get fit for sporadic T20 series through the year.”
England overwhelmed Sri Lanka despite Jos Buttler missing the final two matches because of a small tear in his right calf.
The injury will keep the limited-overs vice-captain out of action during the three-match one-day international series between the sides, starting at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler’s injury means he is doubtful for three ODIs and three T20s against Pakistan next month.
England will also want multi-format star Buttler involved in a five-Test series at home to India starting in August, the T20 World Cup and the subsequent Ashes tour of Australia
“Calves are sometimes difficult to come back with, it depends how they present themselves in the first week, so we’ll be constantly monitoring that,” said Morgan.
“Certainly at the moment, it’s not a priority that Jos is 100 percent fit for the white-ball stuff that we’re coming through — given the cricket he has coming up with Tests, T20 World Cup and a possible Ashes down the line. I think there are other priorities that he needs to be fit for.”
