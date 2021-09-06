Misbah, Waqar step down from coaching roles: PCB
PCB have appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for New Zealand series
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective roles, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Monday.
Misbah and Waqar were appointed in September 2019 and still had a year left in their respective contracts.
With the New Zealand side due to arrive on 11 September for the three ODI and five T20I series and the Pakistan side to assemble in Islamabad on 8 September, the PCB has appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the series.
The team management for the ICC T20 World Cup will be appointed in due course.
Misbah said he wanted to spend more time with the family and the demands of travel and staying in bubble was becoming very challenging for the former Pakistan captain.
“The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead," Misbah was quoted as saying by PCB.
"Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role."
“I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step-in and take the side forward."
Waqar also felt the pressure of living in a bio-bubble.
“Working with the Pakistan bowlers, including the youngsters, has been most satisfying as they have now started to show progress. Bio-secure environments in the past 16 months have had their impact, something we had never experienced during our playing days," the legendary fast bowler said.
“The next eight months will be busy and exciting for the Pakistan team and, like in the past, I will continue to back and cheer them. I want to thank each and every member of the Pakistan cricket team set-up as we stayed united in good and bad days, and hope there will be brighter days ahead.”
