Milkha Singh's legacy inspired whole nation to aim for excellence, says Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday mourned the demise of Milkha Singh and said the track legend’s legacy inspired the whole nation to aim for excellence.
One of the country’s earliest sports heroes, Milkha died of COVID-19 related complications in a hospital in Chandigarh late on Friday night, leaving the whole nation in shock and disbelief.
“A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten,” Kohli shared a picture of him with the legendary athlete on Twitter.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said Milkha made everyone believe that nothing is impossible.
“Saddened to learn about Milkha Singhji’s demise. He inspired a generation of Indians and made us believe that nothing is impossible. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh,” Jay Shah tweeted
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said there will never be another person like Milkha Singh.
“One of the greatest athletes of our nation. A man who taught us to never give up and always fight. There will never be another one like you, Sir. Rest in peace, Milkha Singh Ji The Flying Sikh,” Jadeja tweeted.
Milkha had a personal best of 20.7 seconds in 200m in Lahore on January 31, 1960. It set him up for a gallant show in the Rome Olympic Games where he clocked a National Record time of 45.6 seconds in the 400m final on September 6.
Besides his 1960 Olympic Games heroics, Milkha Singh will be remembered for his victory in the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. He won gold in the 440-yard sprint in a Games Record time of 46.6 seconds.
