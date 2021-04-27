IPL 2021: What's happening outside bio-bubble is horrific, says Morgan

We've seen how devastating it is not only in India but around the world, said Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, one of the most respected voices in international cricket, on Monday acknowledged that the players are more than aware of the horrific nature of the Covid-19 pandemic which is claiming hundreds of lives outside the bio-bubble.

With the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc, IPL is witnessing player pull-outs due to fear of bubble fatigue at one end and a generous donation of $50,000 to buy Oxygen cylinders from Pat Cummins.

"It's challenging and things have to be managed for the players and staff, and we know the horrific nature of what's happening outside the bubble," Morgan said after playing a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings on Monday.

"We try and lend our support and we've seen how devastating it is not only in India but around the world. If you're going out stay safe, wear a mask, maintain social distance. We've seen huge amounts of tough times, even at home. On behalf of KKR, we wish everyone well. We can stick together, we can beat this thing," Morgan said.