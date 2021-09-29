IPL 2021: West Indies giant Pollard celebrates 300 T20 wickets
The giant all-rounder became the first player in history to achieve 300 wickets and 10,000 runs in T20s
West Indies giant Kieron Pollard says getting to 300 wickets in Twenty20 cricket will remain special after he got Indian Premier League champions back to winning ways.
Pollard took two key wickets and hit an unbeaten 15 off seven balls as Mumbai beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday to revive their title defence.
The 1.96 metre (6ft 5ins) all-rounder became the first player in history to achieve 300 wickets and 10,000 runs in T20 and said it should be an “important” boost for bowlers.
“Bowlers are a bit underrated,” Pollard said on hitting the landmark with his medium-pace bowling.
“For me you are just supposed to do what the team requires. As an individual, I know what I can do in all the facets of the game, and whenever I get the opportunity just try to do my best.”
The West Indies limited overs captain sent back big-hitting T20 teammate Chris Gayle and then made Punjab captain KL Rahul 300th victim.
“For me to get these wickets, I’ll take it each and every time”.
He added, “I honestly admit don’t have pace, I don’t have spin, I don’t have swing, but I have a little bit of brain and I just try to use it to the best.”
The 34-year-old has won five titles with Mumbai since he joined them in 2010.
He is determined to keep playing and show his worth.
“Age is catching up with me because (there are) young guys in the dressing room, so I have to continue to show them that, ‘listen, I still got it’,” he said.
“So most of the time, it’s just to show these young guys what I can do.”
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma praised his middle order rock.
“Give him the ball, give him the bat, he’s ready to do the job,” said Sharma.
“Those two wickets were crucial. He’ll be happy getting the Man of the Match for his bowling performance.”
Mumbai are fifth in the eight-team table and next play Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: West Indies giant Pollard celebrates...
The giant all-rounder became the first player in history to achieve... READ MORE
-
Sports
From street kid to superstar, Filipino boxing...
Pacquiao has risen to national hero status in the country, but he has ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Wasim Khan steps down as Pakistan Cricket Board...
Confirming Khan's resignation in a brief statement, the PCB said its... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spain allows up to 100% occupancy in...
Fans will need to keep a distance of around 5ft between them and wear ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 270 Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
The clip shows guests sliding down a transparent ramp, the glass wall ... READ MORE
-
Visa and Immigration
UAE: Apply for 5-yr multiple-entry tourist visa;...
Multiple-entry tourist visa holders can stay in the UAE for a maximum ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony