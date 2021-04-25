IPL 2021: Shaw fifty sees Delhi Capitals post 159-4

The opener scores 53 from 39 balls with seven boundaries and a six

Opener Prithvi Shaw came up with a half-century as the Delhi Capitals posted a modest total against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 20 of the IPL in Chennai on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old struck 53 from 39 deliveries, studded with seven boundaries and a six, his second fifty of the season and eighth of the tournament as the last year’s runners-up made 159-4 at the Chepauk.

Captain Rishabh Pant made a 27-ball 37 with four boundaries and a six, while Steve Smith remained not out on 34 from 25 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six.

The Delhi Capitals were off to a bright start with the opener Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan putting on 81 runs with them 51 for no loss in the powerplay. Shaw, who had scored 72 against the Chennai Super Kings in their opening game, made his intent clear by smashing three successive boundaries off the first three deliveries bowled by Khaleel Ahmed.

He then went on to hit young left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for two boundaries in the next over, after Dhawan had struck his first four in the same over.

Shaw reached his 50 in 35 balls as the Delhi Capitals reached 80 for no loss in 10 overs.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad got the breakthrough in the next over from Rashid Khan. Dhawan, who earned a reprieve when on five after he was dropped by Kedhar Jadhav at midwicket off Siddarth Kaul, danced down the track and had a swipe at it but missed the line and the ball crashed into his leg stump. The left-hander made 28 from 26 balls with the help of three boundaries.

But they lost their way a little bit after Shaw was run out. Pant and Smith then pulled them back with a 58-run stand from 42 balls for the third wicket.

Kaul finished up with two for 31.

