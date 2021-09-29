IPL 2021: Samson vows to fight until last match after RR lose to RCB
RCB, chasing 150, reached home in just 17.1 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal was at his magical best as his spell helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.
At 112 for two in the 13th over, the Royals looked set for a big total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
But leg-spinner Chahal (4-0-18-2) and left-arm-spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (2-0-10-2) broke the back the Royals batting order, restricting them to 149/9.
In reply, the RCB, chasing their first IPL title, reached home in just 17.1 overs, thanks to a brilliant half-century from Glenn Maxwell (50 not out, 30 balls, 6 fours, 1 six).
Wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat (44, 35 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) also played his part well after RCB lost their openers — Virat Kohli (25) and Devdutt Padikkal (22).
The defeat dealt a big blow to Rajasthan Royals hopes of reaching the playoffs.
The former champions need to win their remaining three matches to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.
The Royals captain Samson was disappointed with the result.
“We got a great start, couldn’t capitalise. Middle order needs some confidence. We went in with intent, the wicket was two-paced and our batters kept mistiming it,” Samson said.
“To be honest, it’s been a hard one week for us, we need to put in a fight as a franchise. Happy with the effort and intent with the bowling. We don’t have anything to lose. That kind of mindset brings a lot of freedom, have seen some funny things happen. Need to keep on believing and fighting till the last match.”
The Royals were 100 for 1 at one stage before RCB bowlers stole the show to script a comeback. Chris Morris did try to slog few balls but Harshal Patel (4-0-34-3) removed him in the last over.
Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals got off to a solid start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis smashed four fours and as many sixes in the first five overs.
Yashasvi departed for 31 in the ninth over as Dan Christian dismissed the opener. Lewis continued his onslaught and took the Royals to 100 in 11 overs.
Lewis smashed his half-century in just 31 balls before George Garton removed him to give some hopes to RCB.
However, Rajasthan Royals lost the plot in the second half. Skipper Sanju Samson started off well but couldn’t continue his fine form while Mahipal Lomror departed after scoring just three runs.
The Royals collapsed from 100/1 to 127/6 in five overs as Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia Lomror all departed for the single-digit scores.
In the end, the Samson-led side were only able to score 149 runs in the allotted 20 overs.
