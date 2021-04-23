- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Samson needs to lead from the front, says Gavaskar
Samson scored a blistering 119 in the first match of the IPL season, but has since managed to score 4, 1 and 21 in next three games
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has to be consistent instead of performing well early in the season and then fizzing out, said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.
Samson scored a blistering 119 in the first match of the IPL season, but has since managed scores of 4, 1 and 21.
“First and foremost, the captain has to stand up and deliver. He did it in the first game, but that has been the problem with him,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“That is one of the reasons why he has not been featuring in the Indian team is that he scores runs in one game and then he looks to do it and carry on as if he's batting in the next game from the same game, and that's how he keeps getting out."
"So therefore, I think if the captain leads by example, the captain scores runs because he is the one class act in the team," said Gavaskar.
He said that while RR have powerful batsmen in David Miller and Chriss Morris down the order, they don't have a proven finisher in the team which makes it all the more important for the top order to perform well.
"Yes there is David Miller, there is Chris Morris who can come in and smash a few but at the top of the order, they need to get it right because what happens is that they have a little problem at No 5, 6 and 7. They don't really have any finishers and that is the reason it is so important that the captain at the top of the order gets you lots of runs," Gavaskar pointed out.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Japan declares virus emergency 3 months ...
Recent uptick in virus cases has officials and medical professionals... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Axar Patel recovers from Covid-19,...
Axar was the second IPL player to get infected by the virus READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Sangakkara demands reaction from RR top-...
The RR top four features the big-hitters like Jos Buttler, skipper... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL ...
In the 17th match of the IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will face the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli