Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

IPL 2021: RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for Covid-19

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 08.55 am
PTI file photo

Padikkal is the latest IPL player to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Padikkal is the latest IPL player to have contracted the novel coronavirus. According to a Times of India report, Padikkal is undergoing quarantine after testing positive for the virus.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/haddin-ruled-out-of-england-ireland-tour macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 