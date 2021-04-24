- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: RCB, CSK set up mouthwatering clash
The current season is perhaps more crucial for RCB
This is one of the blue riband matches of the IPL, featuring two iconic Indian players (MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli), along with a host of other stellar players, domestic and overseas, and made more interesting this year because both teams have had a terrific start.
RCB are currently top of the points table, having won all their four matches yet while CSK are second on the table, overcoming their first match defeat swiftly to win the next three on the trot in grand style. For CSK particularly, this season has been a turnaround from the dismal showing in 2020 in the UAE.
Dhoni and his team had floundered in batting and bowling, hovering right through at the bottom of the table with listless performances. This time, the three-time title winners have plugged some gaps in talent, rediscovered their mojo, and the results (so far) have been dramatically different.
The current season is perhaps more crucial for RCB. The clamour for a maiden title win from fans has reached a crescendo, which skipper Kohli, other players in the squad and the support staff could be oblivious too.
Can RCB win the title this year? The answer to that question is in the future. But how the team performs in the next couple of weeks, and particularly in key clashes like the one against CSK on Sunday, will be a key determinant.
How do the teams square up for tonight’s clash? Their strengths so far have been similar: batting and bowling both clicking, young openers striking fine form, overseas players making significant contributions, both teams playing with gusto and ambition.
The dissimilarity is in the batting performance of the captains. Kohli has been quite superb as an opener, in playing anchor or leading the charge. Dhoni has gone up and down the order to find his touch but has struggled for rhythm and timing. However, in tactics, his brilliance remains undimmed, especially in the manner of his handling tense match situations.
Since the match is at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium where teams have been notching up skyscraper high scores, this one promises to be a high-scoring affair too. Which makes control and skill of bowlers, error-free fielding, and obviously how the two captains marshall their resources critical to the outcome.
Take your pick.
Players To Watch Out For:
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina
RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel
-
Tennis
Birthday girl Barty into Stuttgart final
The Australian will meet either second-seed Simona Halep or Aryna... READ MORE
-
Football
Watford join Norwich back in the Premier League
Ismaila Sarr’s early penalty gave Watford the perfect start READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Sunrisers brace up to face aggressive...
DC are among the best balanced sides in the tournament READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Morris’ four keeps Kolkata Knight ...
The South African quick equals his best figures in the competition READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli