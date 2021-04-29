- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals contribute $1 million to help India fight Covid
Players along with the team owners and team management of the Royals have come forward to raise funds
The Rajasthan Royals have contributed INR 75 million (over $1 million) towards Covid-19 relief to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.
“Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus,” the Royals said in a statement on Thursday.
Players along with the team owners and team management of the Royals have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).
“BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives – especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency ‘Oxygen for India’ appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain,” the Royals said.
“The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.
“Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - Oxygen.”
