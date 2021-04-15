IPL 2021: Pant's first fifty as captain, Parag's 'Bihu' dance

After Unadkat's early blows, the left-hander counter-attacked his way to a half-century

The Rajasthan Royals bowling attack, especially Jaydev Unadkat may have had the measure of the Delhi Capitals batting line-up but that didn’t stop Rishabh Pant from working his way to a half-century.

Pant is in the early days of his captaincy after being handed the baton following regular skipper Shreyas Iyer’s injury and he seems to have taken the new role well so far.

After Unadkat’s early blows, the left-hander counter-attacked his way to a half-century, his first as captain. His 51 from 32 deliveries, which included nine boundaries, was his 13th in the IPL.

His blossoming knock was cut short though following a brilliant piece of fielding from Riyan Parag. Parag, who has been a bit of a livewire on the field tonight, runs Pant out with a direct hit, for a crucial breakthrough.

He then breaks into his trademark ‘Bihu’ dance following the dismissal.