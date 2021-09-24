IPL 2021: Morgan delighted with KKR's stunning win over Mumbai
It's been a long time since we've played like this, Morgan said
Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders won their second straight Indian Premier League match with a seven-wicket thrashing of holders Mumbai Indians on Thursday to move into the top four.
Opener Venkatesh Iyer smashed 53 and put on an attacking second-wicket partnership of 88 with Rahul Tripathi, who made an unbeaten 74, as Kolkata chased down their target of 156 in 15.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.
One to remember #MIvKKR #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #KKR #IPL2021 #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/xaw4I8XvOZ— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 23, 2021
Iyer has made an early impact in the revived Twenty20 tournament after his match-winning unbeaten 41 in the team’s previous win over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.
“The first two games in this second phase has been a great template for us to play,” Morgan said after his team jumped to fourth in the eight-team table led by Delhi Capitals.
"It's been a long time since we've played like this. Baz has taken over for almost two seasons, so the way we are playing is now getting into his style. To hold such a strong Mumbai team, and chase it down in the manner we did gives us confidence
“There’s only one way for us to go in the points table, and that’s up.”
Left-hander Iyer reached his 50 off 25 balls to take apart the Mumbai bowling led by New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult.
He fell to pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah but Tripathi kept up the charge in his 42-ball blitz laced with eight fours and three sixes.
.@tripathirahul52 & Venkatesh Iyer are all smiles for the #IPLSelfie after powering @KKRiders to a clinical win. #VIVOIPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/cJ954d48cU— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2021
“We were trying to fit Iyer into the XI with a lot of talented guys, and it’s fantastic with the manner he has scored runs,” Morgan said of the 26-year-old Iyer.
Five-time champions Mumbai started strongly with a 78-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored 33, and Quinton de Kock, who made 55.
But Kolkata’s bowlers soon hit back to choke the opposition run flow with regular wickets as Mumbai finished on 155 for six after being invited to bat first.
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and fellow quick Prasidh Krishna took two wickets.
West Indies spinner Sunil Narine returned with economical figures of 1-20 from his four overs, getting the key wicket of Sharma. He was named man of the match.
Here's how the #VIVOIPL Points Table looks after Match 34 #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/pM3jh5pme6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2021
It was a forgettable return for Sharma who had missed the team’s previous loss against Chennai Super Kings when the IPL resumed on Sunday in UAE.
“We started really well but didn’t get enough in the back end. Was a good pitch to bat on. Failed to capitalise on the start,” Sharma said after the match.
“We didn’t bowl pretty well to start with. We spoke about being on the stumps and let the batters take chances — however that didn’t happen. Things like that can happen.”
The tournament had a scare on Wednesday when Hyderabad left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan tested positive for coronavirus and isolated with six other close contacts but their match against Delhi went ahead.
The IPL was halted in May because of pandemic deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush home and many have not come back including England’s Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata) of Australia.
-
Football
Solskjaer defends team selection after United...
Solskjaer made 11 changes for the game against West Ham READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi in Forbes list of top-...
Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus in August, while Messi has left ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Nortje and Rabada were too good for us, ...
Sunrisers continue to remain at the bottom of the points table READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Mumbai skipper Rohit ready for today's...
Mumbai will take on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi today (6 pm UAE Time) READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: African countries lambast vaccine...
Some call member states to relax intellectual property rights to... READ MORE
-
World
US: No indication Iran wants to return to nuclear ...
US official says the 'window of opportunity for Iran won't be open... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai becomes UN-designated role model for a...
Sheikh Hamdan congratulates government entities involved in feat READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park: What's new, ticket prices,...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz draw
23 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline