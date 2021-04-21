- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Karthik joins elite 200 club
The wicketkeeper-batsman joins MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on the list
When the Kolkata Knight Riders went up against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday night, it marked a milestone for wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik.
The 35-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals, joined an elite club of cricketers to have played 200 matches in the IPL.
Karthik is the third player to reach the landmark after former Indian captain MS Dhoni, skipper of the Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.
@DineshKarthik becomes one of only 3 players to make 200 IPL appearances! #KKRvCSK #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/sw7blDqlhE— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2021
Since making his IPL debut for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, Karthik has gone on to ply his trade for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, before returning to the Delhi Daredevils. He then went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.
Karthik is 13th on the list of top run getters in the IPL with 3855 runs from 180 innings, with his highest score being 97 not out against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in 2019. Karthik has 19 half-centuries to his name.
MS Dhoni leads the list with 208 matches followed by Rohit Sharma, who has played 204 games. This season marked Dhoni’s 200th game for the Chennai Super Kings and 200th match as captain of the franchise.
Meanwhile, Knight Riders’ Australian pacer Pat Cummins also reached a landmark, that of 100 T20 matches.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Karthik joins elite 200 club
The wicketkeeper-batsman joins MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on the list READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Cool Williamson brings the calmness...
The New Zealand captain slots back into Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: KKR win toss, opt to field against CSK
CSK won their last game comfortably by 45 runs against Rajasthan... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh post 302-2 in 1st Test against Sri...
Shanto finished the day unbeaten at 126 after Bangladesh won the toss ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch