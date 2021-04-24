- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Hope wickets don’t get worse, says Stokes
Chennai have produced low-scoring games this season
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that he hopes that the wickets in use for the Indian Premier League (IPL) do not get worse and teams are able to consistently score around 160-170.
His comment comes as pitches used in Chennai have produced low-scoring games this season and a powerhouse batting lineup like Mumbai Indians has not been able to register a score of 170-180 even once in the five games played at Chennai.
“Hope the wickets don’t get worse as the @IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash,” tweeted Stokes.
Stokes has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL as he suffered a finger injury while playing for his side Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings.
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played unbeaten knocks of 60 and 43 as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with a knock of 25 from 20 balls and the only wicket for Mumbai Indians was taken by Rahul Chahar as he dismissed Mayank.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 63 and 33 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a score of 131/6 in the allotted twenty overs.
Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 to take MI’s score past the 130-run mark. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Hope wickets don’t get worse,...
Chennai have produced low-scoring games this season READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Pogacar and Team UAE cleared for Liege-Bastogne-...
UAE Team Emirates said on Saturday that following Covid-19 tests... READ MORE
-
Football
Everton victory compounds Arsenal misery as fans...
German keeper Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal in... READ MORE
-
Golf
Tiger Woods shares first photo since accident
In the photo, Woods is using a pair of crutches and has a cast on his ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli