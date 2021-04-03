- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh completes quarantine period, begins training with KKR squad
Harbhajan missed the last season of IPL due to personal reasons and will feature for KKR in the league which gets underway from April 9.
India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has finished his quarantine and began training with the Kolkata Knight Riders squad on Saturday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Harbhajan missed the last season of IPL due to personal reasons and will feature for KKR in the cash-rich league which gets underway from April 9.
KKR shared a video in which the off-spinner can be seen stepping out of his hotel room all packed for practice. The Indian spinner had started his mandatary seven-day quarantine on March 27.
“Brrrrraah-ck at it! Harbhajan is finally out and about,” KKR captioned a video on Instagram.
“I am out because my results are out and I have to go for practice,” said Harbhajan in a light-hearted video posted on KKR’s Instagram.
Earlier this week, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said the inclusion of Indian spinner Harbhajan has bolstered the bowling department.
“I think adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened our spin department. If you look at our spin department, on paper it is one of the best in the tournament and that is factual,” said Morgan during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
“We have to play in Chennai and it can turn there, it can raise the eyebrows of our spinners there. If we do well in the tournament, our spinners would have bowled well,” he added.
IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Most of the games this season will be...
Mumbai Indians has played two matches in this season so far, losing... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Have been told to enjoy my role, trying ...
CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Dhoni has been the heartbeat of CSK,...
CSK registered their first win of the season as they defeated Punjab... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Mumbai need Rohit, De Kock in top form, ...
This year's competition is turning out to be the most closely-fought... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli