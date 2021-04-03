IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh completes quarantine period, begins training with KKR squad

Harbhajan missed the last season of IPL due to personal reasons and will feature for KKR in the league which gets underway from April 9.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has finished his quarantine and began training with the Kolkata Knight Riders squad on Saturday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

KKR shared a video in which the off-spinner can be seen stepping out of his hotel room all packed for practice. The Indian spinner had started his mandatary seven-day quarantine on March 27.

“Brrrrraah-ck at it! Harbhajan is finally out and about,” KKR captioned a video on Instagram.

“I am out because my results are out and I have to go for practice,” said Harbhajan in a light-hearted video posted on KKR’s Instagram.

Earlier this week, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said the inclusion of Indian spinner Harbhajan has bolstered the bowling department.

“I think adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened our spin department. If you look at our spin department, on paper it is one of the best in the tournament and that is factual,” said Morgan during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“We have to play in Chennai and it can turn there, it can raise the eyebrows of our spinners there. If we do well in the tournament, our spinners would have bowled well,” he added.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.