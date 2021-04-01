- EVENTS
IPL 2010: Kohli, de Villiers, reach Chennai for RCB camp
Head coach Simon Katich also came out of quarantine, along with pacer Navdeep Saini as the RCB team underwent another practice session
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and star batsman AB de Villiers have arrived in Chennai, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Thursday..
“Captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai,” RCB said, announcing Kohli’s arrival in a tweet, along with a picture of their captain wearing a mask. RCB face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 9 here.
Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008, quit the bio-bubble in Pune on Monday after India’s ODI series win against England. He has been part of bio-secure bubbles since the end of January, ahead of the England series, and was part of each of the four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.
Another key RCB player and South African star batsman A B de Villiers also joined the RCB bio-bubble on Thursday. The 37-year-old batting great has been a key player for the team since he joined the franchise in 2011.
Head coach Simon Katich also came out of quarantine, along with pacer Navdeep Saini as the RCB team underwent another practice session.
