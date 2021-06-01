Cricket
India to take T20 World Cup decision by June 28

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on June 1, 2021
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (ANI)

If the situation in India doesn’t improve, the T20 World Cup could be hosted by the UAE


The International Cricket Council (ICC) asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a decision on hosting the T20 World Cup (October-November) by June 28, the Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Tuesday.

During an ICC meeting on Tuesday, BCCI president Ganguly requested the members to give India time to take a decision on hosting the event. And the game’s governing body accepted Indian board’s request.

“We have time till June 28 to go back to the ICC on hosting the T20 World Cup,” Ganguly said.

If the situation in India doesn’t improve in the next couple of weeks, the showpiece event in T20 international cricket could be hosted by the UAE.

The UAE will also host the remaining 31 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was suspended last month after multiple positive cases in the bio-bubble.




