India beat England by 151 runs in second Test

India take 1-0 lead in the five-Test series

India overwhelmed England by 151 runs to win the second Test at Lord’s on Monday.

England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for just 120 on a largely docile pitch, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the ‘home of cricket’.

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in this five-match series after a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

India, after Ajinkya Rahane’s 61, saw tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) both make their highest Test scores and share an unbroken stand of 89 before skipper Virat Kohli declared his side’s second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on Monday’s last day.

Pace bowlers Bumrah and Shami then struck with the ball, removing England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, both for ducks, before Bumrah captured the prize wicket of England captain Joe Root, who made a superb 180 not in the first innings, for 33.

England lost their last three wickets on 120, with an elated Siraj, who took eight wickets in the Test overall, ending the match when he bowled James Anderson for a duck.

KL Rahul made a fine 129 in an India first-innings 364 that saw fellow opener Rohit Sharma score 83, with England great Anderson taking 5-62.

The third Test at Headingley in Leeds starts on August 25.