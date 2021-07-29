Hasaranga bowls Sri Lanka to T20 series win against India
Sri Lanka won the T20 series 2-1
Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets on his 24th birthday to help Sri Lanka thrash India by seven wickets on Thursday and claim the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.
Hasaranga returned career-best T20 figures of 4-9 with his leg-spin as India finished on a paltry 81-8, a total Sri Lanka overhauled in 14.3 overs in Colombo.
Dhananjaya de Silva, unbeaten on 23, and Hasaranga, 14 not out, steered the team home after Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar sent back Sri Lanka’s top three including wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka for 18.
Hasaranga was the star of the day after his twin strikes, including Sanju Samson for nought in the fifth over of India’s innings, put Sri Lanka in charge.
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was out for nought in the first over off pace bowler Dushmantha Chameetra after India elected to bat first.
Number seven Kuldeep Yadav made an unbeaten 23 to take India past their lowest ever T20 score of 74 against Australia in 2008.
The total was India’s lowest against the island nation after they were bowled out for 101 in 2016.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka took two wickets including a sharp caught and bowled to send back Nitish Rana for six.
