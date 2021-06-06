Fast bowling crop in PSL surprises Du Plessis

The former South African captain has played around the world

Global cricketer Faf du Plessis is ready to play for the Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League. The former South Africa captain feels that Pakistan Super League stands out in terms of the quality of fast bowlers, whereas the Indian Premier League is known for producing world class spinners.

“Pakistan is known for producing quality fast bowlers. I am surprised to see that every PSL team has at least three fast bowlers who can bowl over 140kph. Coming from a country like South Africa myself where you grow up facing a lot of pace, I was surprised to see the number of guys that can bowl 140-plus in the competition. There is a batting talent as well but fast bowling stands out. On the other hand Indian Premier League has got a huge variety of spin bowlers. Indian has got a number of spinners who can play at the international level,” Du Plessis said.

Bio-Bubble has become a norm and sports continuation is dependant on this phenomenon. It is the only to carry on the activities.

“It is a reality and nobody can deny this. In fact, we should be thankful to the governments and organisers around the world that make arrangements for us so we can play the game.

“It is tough but players needs to be aware of their responsibilities and they must follow the SOPs to keep themselves and others safe.

“In my case I have been in the quarantine for seven days in Abu Dhabi with my family and two kids. Believe me it is more difficult to handle these kids in one room than face new ball in a Test match,” Du Plessis said.

The former South African captain has played around the world and while answering a question about captaincy he said: “I have played against Sarfaraz Ahmed and I have seen him leading the team on different occasions. His continuous engagements with players is an effort to extract best out of them. He led the team to Champions Trophy victory against India in 2017. Every individual has his on style to lead.”

