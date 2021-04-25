- EVENTS
Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record, becomes fastest to score 2,000 runs in T20Is
Babar’s superlative form had helped him replace Kohli at the top of the men’s ODI player rankings last week
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday added another feather to his highly illustrious cap as he became the fastest batsman to reach 2,000 runs in T20I format.
Babar achieved the feat in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. The Pakistan skipper has taken 52 innings to score 2000 T20I runs, four less than India’s Virat Kohli who had taken 56 innings to reach the landmark.
Babar Azam reaches 2000 T20I runs four innings quicker than the previous fastest, Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/m7p3huIcL3— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 25, 2021
Australian skipper Aaron Finch (62 innings) and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (66 innings) are at third and fourth place respectively.
While Kohli is still leading the charts of most runs in T20I cricket, Babar is at 11th spot having scored 2035 runs in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper has scored 3,159 T20I runs at an average of 52.65.
Most 50+ scores in T20Is:— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) April 25, 2021
28 -Virat Kohli
26 - Rohit Sharma
19 - Babar Azam
19 - David Warner
19 - Martin Guptill#ZIMvPAK
Earlier this week, Kohli remained firm at the fifth spot but Babar advanced one place to reach the second position in the ICC T20I player rankings released on Wednesday.
Babar’s superlative form had helped him replace Kohli at the top of the men’s ODI player rankings last week and this week’s T20I update saw him make a strong 47-point surge to overtake Finch in the T20I rankings.
