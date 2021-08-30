Ashwin can solve India's problem, says Vaughan
Surely they have to pick Ravi Ashwin next week, Vaughan said
Mohammed Shami's unbeaten half-century at Lord's gave India a ‘false sense of security about their tail’ and they cannot have ‘four rabbits from 8-11’, said former England captain Michael Vaughan after the visitors suffered an innings defeat in the third Test.
India were bundled out for 78 and 278 in their two innings to go down by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Leeds, allowing England to level the five-match series 1-1.
Vaughan feels senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the playing XI can solve the problem.
"Surely they have to pick Ravi Ashwin next week. You cannot have four rabbits from 8-11. The resistance at Lord's lulled them into a false sense of security about their tail. In reality, they cannot have Mohammed Shami coming in at eight," Vaughan wrote in a Facebook post.
Shami had smashed an incredible 56 not out off 70 balls in the second Test to take India to 298 for 8 declared, setting a target of 272, which the hosts failed to chase.
"Ashwin has to come in ...They got away with it at Lord's, you can't have four rabbits at 8, 9, 10 and 11. Ashwin has to play, he has got 5 Test match hundreds, he has got 400 Test wickets, he has to come into this Test team," Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special Podcast.
"In the Indian dressing room, there is a lot of experience. The last two games, two really good venues and two venues where you can say spin has played a part historically. I would be staggered if R Ashwin is not on the team sheet on Thursday morning."
Joe Root has been simply sensational, smashing a hundred in each of the last three Tests, to inspire England to a come-from-behind win at Headingley and also in the process become the country's most successful Test captain.
"Well done to Joe Root for becoming England's most successful Test captain of all time," Vaughan wrote. Root had surpassed Vaughan with 27 Test wins as captain.
"It is not something he will care about at the moment. It is the kind of thing that does not sink in while you are still playing. You only reflect on those achievements later in life.
"When that happens he will realise his record may never be beaten because how much Test cricket will be played in the future? To captain England for 55 matches is a great effort in itself given how draining the job is, especially when he is carrying the batting to such a great extent as well."
