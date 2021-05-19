- EVENTS
Afghanistan to play their first Test against Australia in November
The Afghans have had three wins and three losses in their six Test matches since becoming a full member of the ICC in 2018
Australia are set to host Afghanistan in a Test match for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December.
Australia start their six-Test southern summer in the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Hobart from November 27.
The Australians will start their Ashes defense at the Gabba in Brisbane from Dec. 8-12 and, after a three-day break, continue with a day-night Test in Adelaide.
The Ashes series will continue in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test and Sydney for the New Year's Test and conclude with the fifth Test in Perth from Jan. 14-18.
Australia's Test captain Tim Paine said a lack of long-format cricket ahead of the Ashes was not a concern for his team.
"That's part-and-parcel for us, you've got to be adaptable," Paine said, indicating that Australia would aim to field a full-strength team against Afghanistan.
"From my point of view, a preparation point of view, it's going to be a really important Test match to set us up for the Ashes," he said.
The Afghans have had three wins and three losses in their six Test matches since becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council in 2018.
The Test series will come after the ICC's Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India in October and November but is likely to be shifted to the UAE because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tests will be followed by limited-overs series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
The Australian women's team will host a series against India, with dates to be finalised, and the Ashes series against England starting with a Test match in Canberra on January 27. -- AP
