Beijing Winter Olympics: Competitors to face daily Covid-19 tests, remain in closed loop
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
Competitors in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be subject to daily tests for Covid-19 and will be required to remain in a closed loop that includes transport between the various games venues, organisers said in guidelines released on Monday.
China, where measures to tackle Covid-19 are among the world's strictest, has already said international spectators will not be allowed to enter the country for the Games which will run from February 4 to February 20.
China has all-but shut its borders to international travellers, with the number of international flights drastically reduced from pre-Covid levels, and games organisers said on Monday that domestic and foreign airlines will be encouraged to operate temporary flights available only to participants.
Games participants will need to be tested for Covid-19 before arrival, and athletes and team officials must be vaccinated to avoid 21 days in quarantine, with some exceptions for medical reasons granted on a case-by-case basis.
"We want everyone at the Games to be safe, that's why we're asking all participants to follow these guidelines," IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said in a statement.
"Keeping everyone healthy will ensure the focus remains on the very fundamentals of the Olympic and Paralympic Games – the athletes and the sport."
Organisers added that the closed loop system has been designed to keep competitors safe by reducing unnecessary interactions.
Competitors will also be encouraged to wear masks and avoid spaces that are enclosed, crowded or involve close contact while every organisation taking part in the Games will be asked to nominate Covid-19 Liaison Officers.
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games but some national Olympic committees, including that of the United States and Canada, are requiring team members to be vaccinated.
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Imran Khan lauds Pakistan win...
Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Sheikh Mansoor attends India-...
'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports... READ MORE
-
Sports
Man United owners said to be in the fray for new...
It appears that they have also picked up the relevant documents... READ MORE
-
Sports
El Clasico: Alaba strikes as Real take bragging...
Victory was Real's fourth straight in Clasicos and also Carlo... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates to hire over 6,000 staff in the next 6...
In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit... READ MORE
-
MENA
Sudan's General Burhan declares state of emergency
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 97 Covid-19 cases, 129 recoveries, 1...
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Emirates, flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
Military forces detained senior Sudanese government figures on Monday ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Business
Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Mahzooz announces new top prizes
24 October 2021
Sports
T20 World Cup: When, where to watch India-Pakistan match