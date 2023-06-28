Watch: UAE astronaut wears kandura in space, extends Eid greetings

'The engineering challenges alone are remarkable,' Sarah Al Amiri says
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared a heartwarming video from the International Space Station (ISS), in which he holds Suhail, the mascot for the UAE's space mission, as he sends out Eid Al Adha greetings to everyone.
AlNeyadi is not the only one representing the Emirati flag on his historic stint at the ISS - little Suhail is along for the ride as well.
In a tweet on Wednesday, AlNeyadi, is seen sporting a kandura, the UAE national outfit, as he greets everyone on this festive occasion with a smile.
The caption says, “Eid atmosphere at the International Space Station 🌙✨
I congratulate everyone on the advent of the blessed Eid al-Adha.. May God bring it back to us and you with goodness and blessings.”
Together with Dr AlNeyadi and his three crewmates, Suhail too embarked on the mission from the Kennedy Space Centre on March 2, 2023.
On Tuesday, the astronaut shared a spectacular view of the holy city of Makkah.
AlNeyadi, who is presently on a six-month mission aboard the ISS, has shared several photographs captured from his space residence.
To commemorate Arafat Day (yesterday), the UAE astronaut uploaded an image of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
