Watch: I'm really proud of Sultan, not because he is my son, but because he is a son of the UAE, says AlNeyadi's father

By Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:39 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:43 PM

No father could be prouder of his son than Saif AlNeyadi, father of UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, the first Arab who flew to space for a long-haul mission.

Hours before the launch of Nasa SpaceX Crew-6 on Thursday, Saif shared in a video message his pride and happiness in the achievement of his son, Sultan.

Speaking in Arabic, Saif said in a succinct but heartfelt manner: “On this momentous occasion, I’m really proud of Sultan, not because he is my son, but because he is a son of the UAE.”

“I have faith in God and have confidence in Sultan and the experience he has gained over the last few years. I wish him success for this mission and he truly represents all Arabs,” he added.

“I wish him success and I hope as we celebrate the launch of the mission today we will do the same when he comes back safely and congratulate our leadership, nation and Sultan’s family,” continued Saif, with a video montage on the background showing beaming Sultan giving fist buffs with his children before hopping in a Tesla car that brought him to the launch pad.

‘I salute you’

Saif was a military man and it was he who inspired Sultan to join the service before becoming an astronaut.

Last week, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) also shared a video of Saif reciting an Arabic poem he penned for his son. In a loose English translation, the poem reads: “I recited the Quran for you, to keep you safe on Earth and beyond/ Your education and perseverance guided you... Show your flag and pray/ You have a bright future and glory. Raise your country's name up high.../I salute you and I’ll be proud of you for the rest of my life.”

Sultan and his family cannot call each other at any time because the International Space Station (ISS) is orbiting and the satellite connection may be out of range. But they can communicate. They have to inform the mission control to arrange the satellite call and there are internet-enabled laptops on the ISS that astronauts can make to do voice or video calls with their loved ones.

