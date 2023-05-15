UAE residents, here's what your home looks like from space

Look: Dubai 'shines as bright as stars' in stunning photo taken from space by UAE astronaut AlNeyadi
Sultan of Space also shares striking photos of his historic spacewalk, leaving his followers with an inspiring message
Everybody knows what their house looks like from Earth, but have you ever thought of what your city looks like from space?
The UAE's own astronaut, Sultan AlNeyadi, took to Twitter to quell residents' curiosity.
Sharing a beautiful image taken from beyond planet Earth, AlNeyadi showed residents a glimpse of what Abu Dhabi looks like from the International Space Station.
Captioning the image, "Here is the heart of our beloved home, the UAE. A city with a vibrant present and promising future."
The beautiful picture displays the turquoise blue sea meeting the sandy beaches of the city. A few clouds hover over, blocking the view ever so slightly.
The majestic glory of the capital city can be seen from above, with its precisely organised and civilised architecture noticeable in the form of tiny little squares indicating separate areas and major roads.
Last week, AlNeyadi shared an educational video on his Twitter account showing viewers how water behaves in space. A droplet was seen floating and sticking to surfaces including his hand.
