Ever wondered what water is like in space? Watch this UAE astronaut display how it floats

In less than 2 minutes, Sultan AlNeyadi shows how it floats in the form of droplets

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 10:24 AM

The UAE's very own astronaut, Sultan AlNeyadi, has reached out to residents from space once again to show them the different ways water looks in space.

The video, shared on Twitter, shows how water behaves differently in space.

In less than 2 minutes, AlNeyadi shows how water floats around in space, in the form of droplets.

The video opens with the astronaut holding a pouch of water, which he squeezes to release a large droplet of water. Shaped like a ball, the droplet is seen floating around as AlNeyadi looks on in wonder.

His reflection is seen in the globule, as he flashes a smile at the camera. AlNeyadi then puts his hand up and touches the droplet of water.

The globule immediately sticks to his hand and begins to behave like a jelly. The astronaut then pulls up a towel and puts it up against the droplet of water. The towel absorbs the water in an unnatural fashion.

AlNeyadi proceeds to demonstrate how water does not fall or separate by wringing the towel. The water attempts to seep out through the gaps of his fingers but does not escape his hands.

Last week, the beloved astronaut made a surprise video appearance from space during the opening day of the UAE Climate Tech event in Abu Dhabi.

Wearing a blue flight suit and floating aboard the International Space Station (ISS), AlNeyadi explained how the crew members are generating oxygen from water to sustain their lives there.

“If this is replicable in space, it is definitely applicable on Earth,” he said, urging people on Earth to live sustainably.

