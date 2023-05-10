UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's 'A Call From Space' makes international debut

Initiative offers the public a chance to interact with AlNeyadi, who will recount his remarkable journey to his current position on ISS crew

GMT066_19_54_Koichi Wakata_1053_Sultan in PAO event in JPM

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 5:42 PM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) announced the launch of the recent edition of 'A Call From Space,' this time not with the UAE, but with Mauritius.

The fourth instalment of the live call series is scheduled to take place in Mauritius on May 11 at 3pm UAE time.

In a recent agreement with the island nation, aiming to supporting their space sector, the MBRSC on Wednesday announced the international debut of “A Call From Space," a live call series hosted by Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), MBRSC will cooperate in sending Mauritian payloads as part of the PHI-1 mission as well as conduct training for engineers.

The MBRSC's PHI-1 is designed to provide a modular satellite platform that promotes innovation in the space technology sector and encourages collaboration among government entities, universities, and other organisations.

Demonstrating the significance of global partnership and exchange of expertise in the field of space, the event serves as a follow-up to the recent MoU signed among MBRSC, Space Mauritius, and the Ministry of Information Technology, Communications, and Innovation.

The agreement outlines joint efforts to assist the Mauritian space industry in enhancing their human resources and providing technical support.

The exclusive event has attracted nearly 400 guests, including students and space enthusiasts from across the city, who have already registered to attend.

'A Call From Space' is an initiative that offers the public a chance to interact with Sultan AlNeyadi, who will recount his remarkable journey from a UAE Astronaut Programme candidate to his current position as an ISS crew member.

This mission is the longest Arab space mission to date, making the call a historic event. Attendees can look forward to gaining insights into Sultan's experiences and posing questions to him about his life in space.

Concerted effort

Promoting space and STEM education for future generations, 'A Call From Space' encourages young minds to dream big and join the thriving space sector.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

