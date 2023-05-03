Look: Dubai 'shines as bright as stars' in stunning photo taken from space by UAE astronaut AlNeyadi

Donning a special suit with white stripes, Sultan AlNeyadi will spend about 6.5 hours 'in the vacuum of space' to continue the process of upgrading the ISS power generation system
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi on Wednesday posted yet another stunning photo from the orbiting International Space Station (ISS)
AlNeyadi, who recently accomplished the first spacewalk for the Arab world, posted a night shot of Dubai's shoreline taken from 400km above Earth.
The incredible photo also caught the eye of the emirate's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said it "paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond".
Here's the tweet of the UAE astronaut:
In the photo, the beauty of Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah shines vividly, branching out of the emirate with specks of golden light. The unique man-made island is home to some of the emirate's top luxury resorts — including Atlantis, The Palm, Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, and the recently opened Atlantis The Royal — as well as attractions like The Pointe.
The rest of emirate was also all aglow — like stars – as mentioned by AlNeyadi. Earlier in the day, he tweeted a series of high-resolution photos of his recent spacewalk.
Check out his inspiring thought for the day:
