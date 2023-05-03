Look: Dubai 'shines as bright as stars' in stunning photo taken from space by UAE astronaut AlNeyadi

Sultan of Space also shares striking photos of his historic spacewalk, leaving his followers with an inspiring message

Photo courtesy: Twitter (@Astro_AlNeyadi)

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 6:37 PM Last updated: Wed 3 May 2023, 6:56 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi on Wednesday posted yet another stunning photo from the orbiting International Space Station (ISS)

AlNeyadi, who recently accomplished the first spacewalk for the Arab world, posted a night shot of Dubai's shoreline taken from 400km above Earth.

The incredible photo also caught the eye of the emirate's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said it "paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond".

In the photo, the beauty of Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah shines vividly, branching out of the emirate with specks of golden light. The unique man-made island is home to some of the emirate's top luxury resorts — including Atlantis, The Palm, Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, and the recently opened Atlantis The Royal — as well as attractions like The Pointe.

The rest of emirate was also all aglow — like stars – as mentioned by AlNeyadi. Earlier in the day, he tweeted a series of high-resolution photos of his recent spacewalk.

