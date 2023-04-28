Watch LIVE: It's spacewalk time! UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi all set to make history

Get real-time updates as Sultan of Space takes a giant leap for the Emirates and the Arab world

By Angel Tesorero, Nandini Sircar, Kirstin Bernabe Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 4:30 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 5:29 PM

Proudly wearing the UAE flag on his sleeve, Sultan AlNeyadi is taking a giant leap for the Arab world. Today, he is making history as the first Arab astronaut to do a spacewalk.

This is a mission Sultan of Space had long prepared for, but more than anything, this is a big dream he had long hoped to turn into reality.

He will be floating in space for around six hours and 30 minutes as he finishes a task only astronauts — who had trained and worked hard for years — can do.

Khaleej Times brings you a blow-by-blow account of this historic moment. Here are the real-time updates:

5.27pm: 15 minutes into spacewalk

Bowen instals the GoPro outside the ISS; AlNeyadi is handing him the tools to be used during the spacewalk:

5.25pm: Sun is up

The ISS orbits the Earth once every 90 minutes, this means AlNeyadi and Bowen will get to experience a sunrise and a sunset every 45 minutes.

5.20pm: Sultan handing tools

Sultan AlNeyadi, who is yet to step out of the ISS, is currently handing tools to Steve Bowen:

5.12pm: First spacewalker is out

Lead spacewalker Steve Bowen is the first to step out of the ISS. He is wearing a suit with red stripes. Sultan AlNeyadi will follow in a few.

5.10pm: Hatch now open

The hatch of the ISS is now open — and in 5 minutes, the astronauts will be stepping out for their spacewalk.

Flight engineer Woody Hoburg says: “Sultan congratulations, you are creating history today”

5.02pm: Did you know?

The longest spacewalk was done in 2001 and lasted 8 hours and 56 minutes. The shortest one was all of 12 minutes in 2009.

All in all, there have been 260 spacewalks at the ISS so far:

Source: Nasa

4.53pm: Sultan trained for over 3 years for this epic moment

The chief of Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Salem AlMarri, last night shared that he is "confident" that Sultan is ready for this mission. In fact, he had trained for three years for this moment, AlMarri said:

4.46pm: Everything looks good!

Leak checks done. Things continue to move smoothly so far as the two astronauts prepare for hatch opening and eventual egress.

Scot Stover, lead EVA flight director for the mission, says the team is "very excited for Sultan and our Emirati friends — giving them this opportunity for a great experience".

4.40pm: Meanwhile, on Earth, another astronaut is at work

UAE astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati who went to space in 2019, now serves as increment lead of Expedition 69. He is in Houston monitoring the mission from Nasa Johnson Space Centre.

The Emirati team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will also be very busy following all the action from the International Space Station. Here's an explainer on his role in this mission.

4.36pm: Teamwork!

Nasa flight engineers Frank Rubio and Woody Hoburg help out Sultan AlNeyadi (who is now suited up) at the ISS Quest Joint Airlock.

They have also checked the backpack system called SAFER (Simplified Aid For EVA Rescue) a self-contained, jet pack worn during spacewalks, to be used in case of emergency

4.31pm: Crew prepares for decompression

What does it mean?

The astronauts, Sultan Al Neyadi and his crewmate Stephen Bowel must spend over an hour breathing pure oxygen before going outside the pressurised module once they put on their spacesuits.

4.30pm: AlNeyadi all suited up

A few hours ago, the Sultan of Space tweeted a final countdown. He was dressed in his spacesuit, which bore the UAE flag on his arm.

Here he is, asking us all to wish them luck:

