Stitching a new narrative

Dubai has become a platform for international and home-grown talent to showcase their designs. Anna Chybisova, the brains behind Maison d'Angelann, has seen the best of it

Dubai made its way up the ladder of the global fashion scene swiftly. Over the years, it has attracted famed designers to launch their collections in the 'Land of Golden Opportunities' making Dubai a regional hub in the Middle East.

The city's sartorial elegance fascinated the Ukrainian-born designer - Anna Chybisova, who was encouraged to introduce her label in 2017, taking up the challenge to cater to the region's suave audience and luxe fashion scene.

Post switching careers in 2014, Chybisova went from being Ukraine's youngest private notaries to embracing her true passion for art and fashion. In the very same year, she and her childhood friend, now business partner, Anzhelika Svyatash, created an exclusive women's fashion label - Maison d'Angelann. In just three years, the label became one of the most successful Ukrainian fashion brands.

As the brand gained recognition and awareness domestically, Chybisova went onto open several boutiques in 2015. Every piece in the collection was crafted combining an elegant soiree feel - luxurious silhouettes with chic designs. As Chybisova was meticulously working with her team to expand her brand's presence and the pulsating fashion scene of Dubai caught her eye.

"Dubai's fashion sector is full of detailed luxury. Clients here have good taste for top-quality apparel and brands. The designers here must have quality fabrics and unique design," observed Chybisova.

Within a week of opening its first boutique in Galleries Lafayette in The Dubai Mall in 2017, the label became the most sought-after brand in the GCC. All pieces were sold out and the client list continued growing, with preorders from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon and neighbouring emirates like Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Dubai has been pushing the fashion narrative with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently launching the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which aims to double the creative industry's (including fashion design) GDP contribution to Dubai's economy by 2025. On the back of this initiative, Dubai's creative economy is expected to grow, increasing the number of creative firms from 8,000 to 15,000 and the creative jobs from 70,000 to 150,000 in the next five years.

Fashion design in the emirate has seen significant growth over the past two decades as well. More homegrown high-quality labels have popped up and local department stores are also welcoming regional designers as they gain popularity internationally.

In 2019, Maison d'Angelann introduced 'Diamond Dresses' decorated with Swarovski crystals under the brand name SolAngelann. Both the brands gained global popularity leading to successful market takeovers in the UAE, Paris, Germany, Los Angeles, New York and more. The wild success has welcomed major investments for Maison D'angelann. The brand reported over $2 million in sales within UAE this year alone, with a sold-out Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

"We are lucky that Middle Eastern women have chosen and continue to choose us. They are spoilt for choice yet Maison d'Angelann is still thriving. Even if dresses are sold out in-store, customers place orders online, some for 20-25 dresses of the same model and colour so it seems they buy for all the women in the family!" smiled Chybisova.

Chybisova exuberates fashion; she not only designs for all women but also painstakingly puts in every ounce of effort to elegantly dress herself up no matter the place or the occasion. Her personal style includes dresses that cater to all fashion seasons and of course, exquisite pieces from the AngelAnn collection. She is one of the rare designers who rejoices in her client's smiles when they dress up in her creation.

In 2021, the brand will be represented in 10 of the world's top five-star hotels in the Maldives as well as Miami. With her talent and ambition, and the UAE's fashion scene revolutionising, there are many inspiring creations of Chybisova's the world is yet to witness.