- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Skin in the sun
Conquer the summer sun with these preventive tips
If you haven't noticed, temperatures are rising and your pores are probably expanding. Dubai's summers are known for their scorching heat and impenetrable humidity. This can put a damper on our skin considering there is also dirt, oil and pollution entering our skin. There are a couple of steps we can take to ensure our largest organ stays happy, supple and plump during these harsher months.
Firstly, to help our skin adapt to the heat and sun, drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated, use as little makeup as possible to avoid clogged pores and gently exfoliate your skin.
Products for the heat
1. Sunscreen: Make sure it includes UVA and UVB filters and has a light texture to avoid clogging our pores.
2. Gentle exfoliator: To keep skin fresh by eliminating excess oil and dead skin and allowing the skin to breathe
3. Quality moisturiser or anti-ageing day cream to prevent early wrinkles on the face and neck that could be induced by sun exposure
4. Eye cream to keep our dark circles at bay
Caring for different skin types
Dry Skin:
. Use a moisturiser that contains hyaluronic acid in order to capture water and keep skin hydrated
. Avoid products that contain certain ingredients that could trigger skin discomfort like retinoids
Oily Skin:
. Exfoliate regularly
. When choosing a sunscreen, it should be light and breathable to avoid clogged pores
. Look for a day cream that contains vitamin C or E. Due to their anti-oxidant properties, they protect your skin from any air-borne aggressions that could cause dull skin and clogged pores
. If you are wearing makeup, make sure to use a mattifying primer first
Combination Skin:
. Exfoliate at least once a week focusing on the T-Zone
. Choose a day cream that has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump your skin
Purse Essentials
. Preferably a mist, powder of spray sunscreen that you can be applied on top of makeup
. Mattifying primer and powder to absorb excess oil or sweat
. Hydrating lip balm that contains hyaluronic acid to keep your lips plump
Avoid sun damage
. Always use sunscreen and make sure to reapply every few hours if you are sitting in the sun
. Avoid excessive use of makeup. If you have to wear foundation, look for a breathable foundation with SPF
. Drink plenty of water
. If you are using products that contain retinoids or fruit acids, always use them at night
- Maria Madadha, the Marketing and Training Manager of Filorga MENA
-
SHE
Luxe giveaways
Fragrant perfumes, decadent jewellery and elegant watches for the... READ MORE
-
SHE
Embodying empowerment
Meet 'Picnic Square': a business space for and by women. Nancy Ozbek... READ MORE
-
SHE
Pray, feast, rejoice
Celebrate with inspiring stories this holy month and learn the spirit ... READ MORE
-
SHE
Powering up with passion
Noora Saeed, Founder and Managing Director of Vibe Café and Lash... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli