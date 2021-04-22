Skin in the sun

Conquer the summer sun with these preventive tips

If you haven't noticed, temperatures are rising and your pores are probably expanding. Dubai's summers are known for their scorching heat and impenetrable humidity. This can put a damper on our skin considering there is also dirt, oil and pollution entering our skin. There are a couple of steps we can take to ensure our largest organ stays happy, supple and plump during these harsher months.

Firstly, to help our skin adapt to the heat and sun, drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated, use as little makeup as possible to avoid clogged pores and gently exfoliate your skin.

Products for the heat

1. Sunscreen: Make sure it includes UVA and UVB filters and has a light texture to avoid clogging our pores.

2. Gentle exfoliator: To keep skin fresh by eliminating excess oil and dead skin and allowing the skin to breathe

3. Quality moisturiser or anti-ageing day cream to prevent early wrinkles on the face and neck that could be induced by sun exposure

4. Eye cream to keep our dark circles at bay



Caring for different skin types

Dry Skin:

. Use a moisturiser that contains hyaluronic acid in order to capture water and keep skin hydrated

. Avoid products that contain certain ingredients that could trigger skin discomfort like retinoids

Oily Skin:

. Exfoliate regularly

. When choosing a sunscreen, it should be light and breathable to avoid clogged pores

. Look for a day cream that contains vitamin C or E. Due to their anti-oxidant properties, they protect your skin from any air-borne aggressions that could cause dull skin and clogged pores

. If you are wearing makeup, make sure to use a mattifying primer first

Combination Skin:

. Exfoliate at least once a week focusing on the T-Zone

. Choose a day cream that has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump your skin

Purse Essentials

. Preferably a mist, powder of spray sunscreen that you can be applied on top of makeup

. Mattifying primer and powder to absorb excess oil or sweat

. Hydrating lip balm that contains hyaluronic acid to keep your lips plump

Avoid sun damage

. Always use sunscreen and make sure to reapply every few hours if you are sitting in the sun

. Avoid excessive use of makeup. If you have to wear foundation, look for a breathable foundation with SPF

. Drink plenty of water

. If you are using products that contain retinoids or fruit acids, always use them at night



- Maria Madadha, the Marketing and Training Manager of Filorga MENA



