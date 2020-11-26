Put your best boot forward
Boots, for eternity, have been favourites. Be it casual or high street, each one of us own a pair, irrespective of the region. With DSF 2020 coming up in less than three weeks, are you ready to own another pair? This year, the ideal fall/winter outfit consists of comfy bottoms and a stylish coat. But let's not forget the star of the show - shoes. Nothing is more ideal than bringing out the boots once it gets cold. So, whether you're stepping out for a walk or meeting friends for a brisk outdoor dining experience, here are our top picks.
Ankle Boots
You probably have more than a few pairs of ankle boots in your closet. But because you probably wear them daily, it's worth picking up another pair. Consider something with a cool chunky chain detail or try a trendy square-toe block heel.
Chunky Sole Boots
This year's biggest boot trend is for you. While they've popped up over the last few years, they were on every single runway for fall 2020. Whether it's a practical flatform Chelsea boot or retro-inspired platform style, they're fashion-forward while also being comfortable.
Knee-High Boots
One of the top trends that emerged last fall was a high boot worn with a mini skirt, both on the runway and in real life. For when you're sick of sweatpants and looking to dress up, this combo is equally as easy and comfortable. With options ranging from animal print to sleek suede, to biker-inspired styles, they'll keep you warm and stylish.
Combat Boots
Combat boots have, unfortunately, never been a trend. It only remains a favourite in the cold and wet climate. Paired with jeans and a leather jacket, they're the perfect weekend look. But they can also fit into the more traditionally elegant wardrobes such as floral outfits.
-
SHE
Put your best boot forward
Boots, for eternity, have been favourites. Be it casual or high... READ MORE
-
SHE
Winter wear: How to stay warm with fuzzy fabrics
You may be resistant to city breezes, but there's always a chill in... READ MORE
-
SHE
Winter wear: Keep it hot
A little fur, knee-high boots and a muffler, and you are all set to... READ MORE
-
SHE
Majestic style: Feel like a princess
It takes the right attitude for a woman to feel like a princess, but... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews