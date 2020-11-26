Put your best boot forward

Boots, for eternity, have been favourites. Be it casual or high street, each one of us own a pair, irrespective of the region. With DSF 2020 coming up in less than three weeks, are you ready to own another pair? This year, the ideal fall/winter outfit consists of comfy bottoms and a stylish coat. But let's not forget the star of the show - shoes. Nothing is more ideal than bringing out the boots once it gets cold. So, whether you're stepping out for a walk or meeting friends for a brisk outdoor dining experience, here are our top picks.

Ankle Boots

You probably have more than a few pairs of ankle boots in your closet. But because you probably wear them daily, it's worth picking up another pair. Consider something with a cool chunky chain detail or try a trendy square-toe block heel.

Chunky Sole Boots

This year's biggest boot trend is for you. While they've popped up over the last few years, they were on every single runway for fall 2020. Whether it's a practical flatform Chelsea boot or retro-inspired platform style, they're fashion-forward while also being comfortable.

Knee-High Boots

One of the top trends that emerged last fall was a high boot worn with a mini skirt, both on the runway and in real life. For when you're sick of sweatpants and looking to dress up, this combo is equally as easy and comfortable. With options ranging from animal print to sleek suede, to biker-inspired styles, they'll keep you warm and stylish.

Combat Boots

Combat boots have, unfortunately, never been a trend. It only remains a favourite in the cold and wet climate. Paired with jeans and a leather jacket, they're the perfect weekend look. But they can also fit into the more traditionally elegant wardrobes such as floral outfits.