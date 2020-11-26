Mama Rita: For the love of food

Passion for home-cooked delicacies fuels Mama Rita's start-up success.

Mother and daughter- Rita and Jessica Kahawaty - are a powerhouse duo who, despite all odds of the pandemic, established Mama Rita. It is a made-to-order concept that brings homecooked comfort food straight to your doorstep. Passionate about wholesome, honest and delicious food, Rita and Jessica embarked on a journey of extending the warmth of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and international cuisine into the homes of expatriates, who often miss the experience of eating a good meal at home.



In the first month of their opening alone, Mama Rita prepared and sold over 10,000 meals - a feat that was made possible not through marketing or third-party aggregators, but a genuine love for hearty meals presented in engaging social media posts (@mamarita).



SHE catches up with Rita and Jessica in an exclusive interview:



Tell us about Mama Rita and why is it so popular?

Mama Rita is the mother we all want at home. She cooks heart-warming, healthy and delicious meals. This is what we look for in food. Something to comfort us whilst knowing that only the best ingredients are used in the preparation.



What sets you apart from others?

In a very crowded food space, it is rare to see two figures fronting a food business. As faces of the brand, we provide credibility to the consumer and are always there on social media to answer any food questions they have. Being so close to the kitchen, with my mother cooking and monitoring quality, and at the same time close to our consumers via social media, we are able to hear their needs for good, healthy and clean food.



What is Mama Rita's winter food speciality?

We love rice and pasta dishes especially in winter. There's nothing like a plate of mloukhiye or beef stroganoff to keep you warm! Dubai winters aren't so bad so there's always time for a Fruit Paradise whilst snuggled up on the couch watching TV.



What do you think about the power of social media?

Social media is everything. It has allowed us to launch a food brand, promote it and reach millions of people instantly. At the end of the day, word of mouth is the most important in our industry. People love the food and have been sharing it themselves which has brought us so much joy.



Advice for those trying to stay fit and lose weight for special occasions, such as weddings?

Staying fit is important and a lot of our meals are high in protein like the homemade shawarma plate, chicken and potato or mloukhiye. Brides should look and feel their best at their weddings and clean eating is most important for that extra glow! We will be adding macros information for our food in the next week so that brides (and grooms!) and everyone in between can check how much protein and carbs they're consuming so that they stay on track with their fitness programmes.