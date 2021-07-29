Bon Voyage

From the simple t-shirt to the classic maxi dress, these are the pieces that every travel closet requires

Holiday plans are being made with abandon, thanks to numerous travel corridors and safe travel destinations opening up. Thus, the need to plan your wardrobe for vacations also comes into play.

Pre-planning a capsule travel wardrobe that is all-weather and all-occasion appropriate can merit you a fuss-free trip.

So, if you are packing for your summer holiday but are in a fix about what to take along, fret not! Stock up on these quintessential travel basics that you shouldn’t be leaving home without.

Versatile flats

Your legs go through maximum strain with all the walking and sightseeing during travel, hence you need a comfortable pair of shoes. Make sure you pack something you can wear on the plane or that doesn’t take up too much room in your suitcase, and that goes with multiple outfits. It’s a good time to rock the classic two-strap sandal. Another travel must-have would be ballet flats. They are chic and comfortable and can go with any outfit — jeans, pants, a dress or skirt.

Maxi dress

When you are travelling and on the go, you need something that’s light, billowy and easy-breezy like the maxi dress. It’s no wonder then that the maxi dress is a summer-favourite style, perfect to beat the heat in style.

T-shirt

The basic tee may not be the most exciting piece of clothing, but it is one of the most versatile. The simple summer style can pair well with almost everything and look great. The key to this piece is to find a tee that won’t stretch out easily and that has a slightly fitted shape.

Tote bag

The large and spacious tote bag will make lugging around your phone, wallet, water bottle, sunscreen, sunglasses, and beach read a breeze. You can also use it to stuff all those fabulous souvenirs you’ll pick up on your travels.

Boyfriend jeans

Boyfriend jeans are undoubtedly a summer staple. Trendy, casual, comfy, and baggy, these relaxed pants make for the perfect travel garment. The best thing is that you can pair them with almost anything you want.

Scarves

Add a pop of colour and jazz up your basics with scarves. As well as being light and not taking up too much of your suitcase space, you can wear them in a myriad of ways — long and untied, looped as a necklace or draped gracefully over your shoulders