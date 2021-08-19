Beyond beauty

C’Vine Lawrence, Founder of CNB, the exclusive members-only wellness and beauty destination for women, gives us a sneak peek into her passion project

There’s a new members-only beauty and wellness haunt in Dubai for women looking to get some holistic self-care. A private oasis tucked away behind the lanes of Jumeirah, CNB is designed for members to relax and unwind and promises a therapeutic experience.

We got in touch with C’Vine Lawrence, the brainchild behind CNB, who touched upon a slew of distinct services offered by the beauty house.

Idea behind the concept

While there are no dearth of spas and salons in Dubai, what led to the formation of CNB is the fact that it’s an all-encompassing one, covering all aspects of beauty, unlike its competitors.

Expanding on the same, Lawrence said, “The UAE is among the most culturally diverse countries in the world. In many respects, this diversity is a strength, but when it comes to the spa and salon industry, diversity is a challenge. Finding a salon that offers superior personalised services, including hair, nails, body, and skincare are in short supply. Daily, friends, associates, and businesswomen asked if I know of any excellent full-service salons that understands the different hair and skin types, I could not name one. For this reason, CNB was born.”

The design and interior of CNB is symbolic of a woman sitting down at her vanity mirror counter in her bedroom and gingerly putting make-up on. “With the act of indulging in self-care and applying make-up, a woman awakens her inner diva. The psychological and mental space of this experience serves as the basis of design and guides the ultimate customer experience,” Lawrence revealed.

C’Vine Lawrence, Founder of CNB

Superior services

The concept is a full-service house of beauty, with an array of treatments from head to toe. Some of its unique services are the Legendary Rose De Maroc Hammam Esque. Taking us through the invigorating experience, the Founder said, “This is where you immerse yourself in the decadent and healing powers of jasmine and rose used in ancient healing rituals. A mint black soap foot cleansing ritual initiates this experience combined with aromatic rose blossom rhassoul. The traditional and artisan properties of argan and green tea cleanse and rejuvenate.”

Another one of their rejuvenating offerings is the Oriental Jasmine Massage that soothes the body with pink quartz pressure points to ease aches and pains. CNB’s signature rose argan facial turns back time with its healing properties regenerating and ironing, culminating in an oud spritz known to improve mental clarity. Some of the other luxe therapies include the Platinum HydraFacial and Dermaluxe, Ultra-Dynamic Anti-Gravity and Ultra-Arabian Oud Psammo.

Empowering women

CNB provides a luxurious space where women can enjoy a serene solo experience and vibrant social interaction. Stressing on the same, Lawrence stated, “I wanted to create a place where women could come and focus on their inner beauty as much as their outer beauty. CNB is a timeless combination of luxury, intimacy, and social aspiration. Our elegant hospitality lounge welcomes CNB members for refreshments, beauty care consultations and masterclasses. It offers the ultimate experience and empowerment, so women leave fully revitalised and recharged to face their everyday life.”