Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays

KT file photo

Dubai - Several schools are offering a range of extra-curricular activities for the break starting this Sunday.

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 6:11 PM

Many schools have sent our circulars for mid-term camps that offer a range of extra-curricular activities.

Authorities in Dubai have given the flexibility to schools to take a five-day break during the academic year and some of them take it in the middle of the first term in October.

This year schools are taking a break from Sunday, October 17 to Thursday, October 21. The duration of the mid-term break can vary depending on the schools in the UAE.

Taaleem group school has partnered with the Dubai Performing Arts Academy to offer its students various activities with some of them being quite esoteric in nature.

Apart from the usual academic and sporting activities, students can explore spooky scenes from the musical and ghoulish songs ahead of Halloween. Some organisers have designed workshops - physical and vocal warm-ups to drama and games.

Meanwhile, social distancing guidelines are being adhered to, apart from wearing face masks around the building and in the studios. No food sharing is being allowed even between siblings.

Similarly, schools of Gems network have collaborated with ESM Holiday Camp for its multi-activity Half-Term Camps running at various locations across Dubai.

Speaking to parents and children, they aver they have their agenda set for the upcoming holidays.

French national in Dubai, Chloé Monet says, “I like doing Halloween every year in my garage where children from the neighbourhood come to see how we’ve decorated the place. So, we as a family are big on it. Therefore, my daughter is preparing for a truly spooky Halloween themed entertainment for everyone this year. So that preparation takes up quite a bit of her time. Apart from that she loves to play the piano and swim. So, she will continue practicing both apart from lesson revisions.”

Grade 8 student of Al Diyafah High School, Amatullah Arsiwala, says, “The mid-term break is a great way to break away from the routine and do something new. I will be attending a few workshops for arts, as well as be a part of OliOli's Grand Prix - a maker racer event. In addition to fun activities, they have given a few worksheets from school to complete and I also need to prepare myself for the upcoming exams.”

On the eve of the school holidays, the UAE airlines have also issued a peak travel advisory for travellers, asking them to check-in early and also ensure that they carry all the relevant documents with them.

Indian expat, Arijit Nandi who has not met his parents in a while now says, “I am taking my son to India as I haven’t been able to travel there due to the surge in Covid-19 cases earlier and the subsequent restrictions. Therefore, my family and I are going to Kolkata to visit my parents. We thought it’s best to utilise this time as my son is off from school for five days and if you include the weekends then it's a good nine days.”

He adds, “Work wise, we are also headed for a long weekend. So, we all thought why not utilise the remaining leave and make the most of it as it's also festive season.”

However, schools continue to remind everyone that they must declare their recent travel history before returning to school by completing the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) form online.