Zul Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia; Eid Al Adha on July 20

UAE residents to get a long Eid break this month.

The crescent moon of the month of Zul Hijjah was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter.

The first day of Zul Hijjah will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah, SPAregions tweeted.

Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Haj and Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 this year.

UAE residents will have a six-day long break on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Earlier, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departments of Government of Dubai had said that Arafat Day is to be marked on Monday, July 19, 2021. Therefore, Tuesday, July 20, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE.

Based on these forecasts, UAE residents are likely to have a six-day break this month with four-day Eid holidays from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22, followed by two-day weekend on July 23 and 24.

Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi Arabia supreme court had urged Muslims in the Kingdom to try to sight the Zul Hijjah crescent on Friday.