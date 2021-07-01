Dubai: 6-day Eid Al Adha holiday likely this month
UAE residents can expect the longest break of the year in 2021.
UAE residents are likely to have six-day long break this month on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.
According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departments of Government of Dubai, Arafat Day is likely to be marked on Monday, July 19. Therefore, Tuesday, July 20, ix will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE.
Based on these forecasts, UAE residents are likely to have a six-day break this month with four-day Eid holidays from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22, followed by two-day weekend on July 23 and 24.
Eid Al Adha likely date for most Islamic countries
This will be the longest break of the year for the UAE residents in 2021.
However, the dates are subject to moon sighting.
Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, also forecast earlier this week that Eid Al Adha is likely to begin on Tuesday, July 20 in the UAE and most of the Islamic countries around the world.
But it is expected that some eastern countries will celebrate Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, July 21 as the crescent is generally sighted a day later there.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
Dubai: 6-day Eid Al Adha holiday likely this...
UAE residents can expect the longest break of the year in 2021. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Man dies after falling into well in village
The police have launched an investigation into the incident. READ MORE
-
News
RTA to suspend Smart Salik app from December
Customers can use Dubai Drive app or Salik website for transactions READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Indian Ayurveda doctor gets Golden Visa
Seven generations of her family have been practicing Ayurveda... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices announced
The mega event will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: 6-day Eid Al Adha holiday likely this...
UAE residents can expect the longest break of the year in 2021. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sandbox project: Etihad flight with 25 passengers ...
249 passengers on flights from UAE, Qatar, Israel and Singapore are... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Man dies after falling into well in village
The police have launched an investigation into the incident. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Bollywood
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews