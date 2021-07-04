Woman jailed for marrying 3 men, taking nearly Dh44,000 as Mahr money

The three men were friends who married her without the other's knowledge.

An Arab woman has been sentenced to 11 years in jail, followed by deportation, for marrying three men at the same time.

The woman, who is in her 30s, lured three friends into marrying her without the other's knowledge.

According to local daily Akhbar Al Khaleej, she also managed to take 4,500 Bahraini dinars (nearly Dh44,000) as Mahr from the three husbands before they discovered they were all victims of her scheme.

After the three victims decided to report her, the Public Prosecution launched an investigation, during which it was revealed that the woman had managed to set them up by distorting and forging her personal details.

She stayed with the first husband for four months and then with the second man for one month. Her stay with the third husband didn't last long either, as he began having suspicions a week after their marriage.

The woman denied all accusations and claimed that she had married each of them after divorcing the others. However, investigations revealed that her claim was false.