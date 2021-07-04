Woman jailed for marrying 3 men, taking nearly Dh44,000 as Mahr money
The three men were friends who married her without the other's knowledge.
An Arab woman has been sentenced to 11 years in jail, followed by deportation, for marrying three men at the same time.
The woman, who is in her 30s, lured three friends into marrying her without the other's knowledge.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Two men break Covid-19 rules, assault cops; get jail term
According to local daily Akhbar Al Khaleej, she also managed to take 4,500 Bahraini dinars (nearly Dh44,000) as Mahr from the three husbands before they discovered they were all victims of her scheme.
After the three victims decided to report her, the Public Prosecution launched an investigation, during which it was revealed that the woman had managed to set them up by distorting and forging her personal details.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Man ordered to return Dh50,000 Mahr money to his sister
She stayed with the first husband for four months and then with the second man for one month. Her stay with the third husband didn't last long either, as he began having suspicions a week after their marriage.
The woman denied all accusations and claimed that she had married each of them after divorcing the others. However, investigations revealed that her claim was false.
-
MENA
Woman jailed for marrying three men at the same...
The three men were friends who married her without the other's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until...
The suspension of flights is effective from 11pm Saudi local time on... READ MORE
-
News
LuLu Group adds 3,000 jobs during pandemic
The group is also gearing up for its participation in the Expo Dubai. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE expats in Saudi Arabia for business rush to...
Saudi Arabia announced suspension of flights between the Kingdom and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Sharjah
Police are investigating the cause of death. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first...
New rules stipulate that only vaccinated residents will be allowed to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Who should get a vaccine booster shot...
Antibody tests can help doctors determine if a person needs a booster ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New mini bus depot launched
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program